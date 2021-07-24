“It was unprofessional and ugly!” - Former Barcelona star launches scathing attack on club after contract termination

The difficult economic situation at Barcelona has forced the club to make some harsh decisions this summer. This left many furious, especially the players that were forced out pf the club.

In a recent interview, ex-Blaugrana Matheus Fernandes has criticized the Catalan giants over the way the termination of his contract was handled.

He was quoted as saying:

“I got a message from a club staff asking if I had the same email address. I confirmed it and then I received it [termination]. I didn't understand it [initially]. I sent it to my manager and lawyer. They said it was about my termination. I don't know what the board did. It costs nothing to call and talk. I think it was very unprofessional, bad, and ugly on the part of the club."

Matheus Fernandes also revealed that it was his dream to play for Barcelona. However, he was treated poorly once he joined the Catalans.

“I always had the dream as a child of playing for Barcelona. When I got there, I wasn't treated like a footballer. I told the Sporting Director [Ramon Planes], who did not treat me like a professional player," said Fernandes.

“I wanted to be treated equally. The other signings had a presentation and I didn't. I was a little upset. Seeing it as an outsider, I thought one thing and when I got there, they treated me differently..." added Fernandes.

Here's the funny part: Matheus Fernandes now intends to sue Barcelona for unjust dismissal after being released from his contract on June 29.



Barcelona signed Matheus Fernandes from Palmeiras in January 2020. The Catalans allowed the player to spend the second half of the 2019-2020 season on loan at Real Valladolid.

The player returned to Camp Nou ahead of the 2020-2021 campaign but was not given a chance to prove himself with just seven minutes of action time across the whole season. Barca eventually terminated his contract this summer due to their poor financial situation.

The attacker got no chance to impress in the Barca shirt.

What next for Barcelona and Matheus Fernandes?

Following his release, Fernandes has returned to his former club. He is likely to spend the next few seasons in the Brazilian top-flight. He has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Palmeiras, which will keep him at the club until December 2025.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are still battling their financial constraints. More players are expected to leave the club to lighten their wage bill.

