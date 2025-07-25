"It would upset our tight-knit group" - Newcastle star claims players would be hurt if Alexander Isak leaves amid Liverpool links

Newcastle United centre-back Dan Burn has claimed that Alexander Isak's potential departure would hurt the rest of the squad amid reports linking him to Liverpool. However, he admitted that the Magpies could only handle situations within their control.

Speaking to Sky Sports while on Newcastle United's pre-season tour to Singapore, Burn acknowledged that Isak was an important player for them. But he also claimed that there's a decent amount of quality players in the squad besides Isak. He said (as transcribed by Tribal Football):

"It’s a question for Alex to answer, he's obviously a big player for us, but we do have a lot of quality in the squad as well. Bringing Anthony (Elanga) in as well, which I think was a great signing. If we lost any player it would upset our tight-knit group that’s been together two, three years now. From our point of view, we just have to control what we can control in the moment."

Recent reports have claimed that Isak has informed the defending Carabao Cup Champions of his decision to leave. According to Fabrizio Romano, the striker is only interested in joining Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Reds only recently signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported £79 million, arguably making Isak's move to Anfield difficult. Even then, the Swede would substantially enhance Arne Slot's side's attacking prowess and options if signed.

The big dilemma in this potential deal could be Newcastle United's anticipated high asking price tag for Isak. Given that Liverpool have spent £265 million this summer, they might be unwilling to break the bank to sign the forward.

He remains contracted at Saint James's Park till June 2028. He has delivered 62 goals and 11 assists in 109 games for the Magpies.

"To play for Liverpool is a big, big good feeling for me" - Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike has admitted that he feels excited to join the Reds this summer. He also revealed his readiness to play games and win trophies for his new club.

In an interview during his unveiling, the 23-year-old said (via Liverpoolfc):

"I feel very proud. Obviously it’s a big, big club. I’m just excited, I’m a bit like a kid. I’ve been dreaming to come and play in the Premier League. And to play for Liverpool is a big, big good feeling for me. I just can’t wait to start to play games and to win trophies."

Having joined Arne Slot's side from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, Ekitike is expected to improve the attack. He's also anticipated to live up to the expectations of his big-money transfer fee by consistently delivering goals.

In 64 games at Frankfurt before completing a move to Anfield, he contributed 26 goals and 14 assists.

