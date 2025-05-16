"It used to drive me crazy" - Mohamed Salah makes bold Ballon d'Or comment as race heats up

Mohamed Salah has revealed that he dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or. The Liverpool star, who helped his side win the 2024-25 Premier League, added that he has a good chance to win the prestigious award this season.

Speaking to Gary Neville on Sky Sports, Salah claimed that his dream of winning the Ballon d'Or has pushed him to work harder. The 32-year-old said he wants to win the France Football award, saying:

"It used to drive me crazy before. Some stuff is not in your hands so you give up in that direction. When you go to work you remind yourself what you want to achieve in the season so it drives you to work harder. I'd love to win it one day. But if it didn't happen, I don't know what to do. I'm sure there's a good chance to win it this year, but we'll see."

Salah added that he had never been happier in his career than when they won the Premier League this season.

"This year, I won the Premier League and I think I never felt happier in the club for eight years like this moment in the Spurs game. I really wish we win the Champions League game. I know the Premier League is always nice for the club and that's how it should be but I would love to win the Champions League and Premier League again," he added.

With 33 goals and 23 assists in 50 games across competitions this season, Mohamed Salah is touted to be among the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He is in the race along with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, while Ousmane Dembele is also said to be in the running.

Mohamed Salah was advised by Rio Ferdinand what he needed to do to win Ballon d'Or

Earlier this season, former player Rio Ferdinand said Mohamed Salah could win the Ballon d'Or this season if he helped the Reds win the UEFA Champions League. Ferdinand said (via HITC):

"I think it would be very difficult to win it [Ballon d'Or] without winning the Champions League unless he goes on an unreal run and scores one or two goals in every knockout game. Cristiano Ronaldo had two or three incredible seasons in the Premier League, but only won it the year he won the Champions League [2008/09]."

The Reds failed to win the UEFA Champions League this season and also lost the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United (2-1) on March 16.

