“It would be Van de Beek two” – Dimitar Berbatov warns Manchester United about Jadon Sancho transfer

Dimitar Berbatov believes Jadon Sancho could be surplus to requirements at Manchester United and claimed that it would not be a blow if the Englishman joined a rival.

Jadon Sancho, who had a stellar campaign last season, was Manchester United's number one target in the summer, but the move did not materialise.

Speaking to Betfair, the former Manchester United striker weighed in on the Sancho transfer saga and insisted that the Red Devils do not need the player.

“I have read more rumors about Jadon Sancho at Dortmund and how United could sign him. So you sign Sancho and where do you play him? They will have lots of games in the Europa League and FA Cup, but then what happens to people like Donny Van de Beek. It would be Van de Beek two if they sign him. Yes, he is a great player, but then do you just have too much talent,” said Berbatov.

Borussia Dortmund are expecting losses of over €100m and are relying on the sale of Jadon Sancho, but it is impossible that they receive the €120m they demanded last summer #mulive [sport1] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 25, 2021

Despite their failed pursuit last summer, the Red Devils could return for Jadon Sancho at the end of the current season, with Borussia Dortmund warming up to a deal.

Dimitar Berbatov doesn’t expect Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho

Dimitar Berbatov further went on to point out that Jadon Sancho’s arrival could only cause unnecessary selection headaches at Manchester United, saying in this regard:

“Cavani has been a great signing, but do you drop him? You will not turn down Sancho, and he is a good player, and it is whether you want that luxury headache where you tell people you are rested today etc - it is not a good conversation, I am telling you from experience” said Berbatov.

Despite the Jadon Sancho rumors, the former Manchester United striker does not expect a deal for the player to happen.

“I still don't think it will happen. The way things are going at the moment, credit has to go to Ole and the players now. He has found the right balance about which players are playing. He has found that delicate balance with players not complaining, and that is a difficult thing. The manager has taken the right decisions so far” said Berbatov.

The former player also explained why Jadon Sancho joining one of United's domestic rivals would not be a 'blow' for the club:

“If Jadon Sancho signed for another team or a rival, it wouldn't be a blow. Sir Alex Ferguson got rid of players because no one is bigger than the club; they were replaced. That's still the case; no one is bigger than Manchester United, so I'm not expecting anything to happen,” concluded Dimitar Berbatov.