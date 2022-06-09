"It is the variety of goals he scores" - James Ducker heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo and underlines need for Manchester United to sign another striker

Appearing on The Debate, The Telegraph’s James Ducker praised Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the age of 37, Ronaldo had a remarkable season for Manchester United although the team in itself was consistently poor. The Portuguese ended the season with 24 goals and three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

He came second in the Golden Boot race, behind the duo of Mohammed Salah and Son Hueng-min.

James Ducker also stated that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had an incredible season.

"[Ronaldo] scored a third of United’s 71 goals and he turned 37 during the season. That is quite an extraordinary undertaking. I think people maybe often forget as well, coming back to the Premier League at this age after so long away in Spain and then Italy, the pace and intensity of it is very different to what he’ll have been playing with on a week-to-week basis in La Liga and Serie A, so that is, just has been remarkable."

James Ducker also praised the variety of goals that Cristiano Ronaldo scored and called his achievements remarkable.

"It’s still the variety [of goals] that he scores. I think he’s lethal still from six yards, he can score from all around the area. Aerially, he’s as good as anyone. What was it, 24 goals he finished with? I mean it’s a pretty impressive return. I can’t think of too many 37-year-olds who can contemplate hitting those sorts of numbers."

Ducker also believes that Manchester United need to decrease the goalscoring burden on Ronaldo.

"I mean, for me, I do think it highlights the pressing need to ease that goalscoring burden on him. I think the club found too often during the season that if Ronaldo didn’t score, people were asking: 'Where are the goals going to come from?'”

Time to moderate expectations from Cristiano Ronaldo?

While Ducker was full of praise for the Portuguese legend, he did point out that the star isn't getting any younger. He said people shouldn't expect Cristiano Ronaldo to have the same level of success as before.

“I think maybe the heights he’s hit over the years, like 50, 60, goals every year for 10 or 12 years is [something] people look at it and expect him still to be hitting those heights. To score [24 goals] at that age [37], in this league is quite remarkable.”

Needless to say, Manchester United are looking for a big change in fortunes under Erik ten Hag starting next season. While Ronaldo is expected to play an important role, the club needs to make quick signings, especially considering the number of departures this summer.

