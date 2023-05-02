"It wasn’t quick" - Cristiano Ronaldo says he didn't see Georgina Rodriguez for 2 months after first night out together

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's nearly seven-year romance is a heartwarming tale. The couple's journey began in 2016 when Ronaldo met Rodriguez at a Gucci store in Madrid, but sparks didn't fly instantaneously.

Georgina opened up about the early days of their romance on her Netflix show 'Soy Georgina (I Am Georgina),'. She said that their initial encounter left her wanting more (via SportsManor):

“He became my client at Gucci, and one day, (he) said he was coming to an event. He asked if I’d be there. I said, ‘Yes. I’ve been invited too. I’ll drop by’ I was thinking about it all day, ‘What am I going to wear?’ ‘What hairstyle?’

“When I arrived, he looked gorgeous. I remember exactly what we were both wearing. .... We toasted a little champagne. Afterward, I had to go to the company dinner. I didn’t feel like going to the dinner at all, but it left us wanting more.”

The former Manchester United player and the model dazzled each other on their first night out. However, they didn't see each other for two months. Ronaldo said (via SportsManor):

"Little by little, we started talking more, and things were progressing naturally, it wasn’t quick, because… it took us about two months, and during that time, we didn’t see each other."

It was only after two years that the football star finally asked Georgina out, and they have been inseparable since then.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoying life in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in December.

Amidst his decent goalscoring exploits - 12 goals and two assists in 15 games across competitions - he is also enjoying life with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. Recently, the 38-year-old took to Instagram and shared a picture of kissing Georgina while seemingly out on a date.

He captioned the photograph:

"Cheers to Love."

On the football field, though, Georgina Rodriguez's partner is set to endure back-to-back trophyless campaigns for the first time in his illustrious career.

That's because Al-Nassr have exited the Saudi Super Cup and Kings' Cup while they trail leaders Al-Ittihad (59) by three points, having played a game more, with five matches remaining.

