"It wasn’t the right moment" - Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi explains why he rejected chance to move to Liverpool in 2024

Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi has revealed that he did not join Liverpool in 2024 as he did not think it was the right time to leave Real Sociedad. He added that he wanted to take the next step in his career this summer and opted for the switch to the Emirates.

Ad

Speaking to The Guardian, Zubimendi claimed that he learnt a lot after staying back at Real Sociedad last season. He added that there were offers to leave last season, which he considered before deciding to stay. He said:

"When any proposal comes, the first question has to be whether to stay at la Real. And it wasn't the right moment [to go]. I stayed and it was a hard season but I learned a lot. I wanted to step forward, take that weight after others went. Well, until you do decide to go. But I've always tried to choose the right time and I'm happy with how it happened in the end."

Ad

Trending

Talking about his decision to join the Gunners this season, he said:

"I had watched Arsenal and I liked everything I saw, in terms of passion, youth, the feeling you got watching them. And when Mikel Arteta called me … Well, if you've ever spoken to him you'll know that he can be very convincing. He's mad about football, crazy about having everything under control, trying to get something from every little detail. He's very clear on everything and the proposal he had was the best for me."

Ad

Arsenal paid £60 million to sign Martin Zubimendi, while Liverpool were ready to activate his release clause last summer.

Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi on Arsenal

Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi claimed earlier this year that Arsenal were the standout side lasts season, impressing him against PSG in the UEFA Champions League. He added that they had injury issues as well and were not far away from winning silverware and said (via ESPN):

Ad

"Ultimately, I believe that football comes down to details, especially in the Champions League. I feel that Arsenal were the only team who truly stood up to PSG, and they let it slip because of minor details. It's a long season, and injuries play an important role, so the fewer we have, the better."

Martin Zubimendi has scored twice in the Premier League, both coming in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. He started against Liverpool, but ended up losing 1-0 to the Reds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More