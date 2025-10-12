"It wasn’t the right moment" - Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi explains why he rejected chance to move to Liverpool in 2024

Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi has revealed that he did not join Liverpool in 2024 as he did not think it was the right time to leave Real Sociedad. He added that he wanted to take the next step in his career this summer and opted for the switch to the Emirates.
Speaking to The Guardian, Zubimendi claimed that he learnt a lot after staying back at Real Sociedad last season. He added that there were offers to leave last season, which he considered before deciding to stay. He said:
"When any proposal comes, the first question has to be whether to stay at la Real. And it wasn't the right moment [to go]. I stayed and it was a hard season but I learned a lot. I wanted to step forward, take that weight after others went. Well, until you do decide to go. But I've always tried to choose the right time and I'm happy with how it happened in the end."
Talking about his decision to join the Gunners this season, he said:
"I had watched Arsenal and I liked everything I saw, in terms of passion, youth, the feeling you got watching them. And when Mikel Arteta called me … Well, if you've ever spoken to him you'll know that he can be very convincing. He's mad about football, crazy about having everything under control, trying to get something from every little detail. He's very clear on everything and the proposal he had was the best for me."
Arsenal paid £60 million to sign Martin Zubimendi, while Liverpool were ready to activate his release clause last summer.
Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi on Arsenal
Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi claimed earlier this year that Arsenal were the standout side lasts season, impressing him against PSG in the UEFA Champions League. He added that they had injury issues as well and were not far away from winning silverware and said (via ESPN):
"Ultimately, I believe that football comes down to details, especially in the Champions League. I feel that Arsenal were the only team who truly stood up to PSG, and they let it slip because of minor details. It's a long season, and injuries play an important role, so the fewer we have, the better."
Martin Zubimendi has scored twice in the Premier League, both coming in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. He started against Liverpool, but ended up losing 1-0 to the Reds.