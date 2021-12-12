"It wasn't a good performance" - Gary Neville feels 2 Manchester United stars will get exposed in Ralf Rangnick's system

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville believes Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles could be exposed under Ralf Rangnick's system.

Manchester United claimed a 1-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday in the Premier League. Despite claiming all three points, Ralf Rangnick's side were criticized for their disappointing overall performance against Norwich.

The Red Devils were unable to create goal-scoring opportunities and were often on the back foot against Dean Smith's side.

Ralf Rangnick has opted to start Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles in both of his Premier League games in charge of Manchester United. The full-backs have added another dimension to the Red Devils' attack but have at times struggled defensively.

Gary Neville believes the duo could be exposed against top-quality opposition under Ralf Rangnick's system.

"It wasn't a good performance. Against any other team in the league that would have caused them problems. If they go to Brentford and play like that they're in trouble. He'll take that all week all day two long, two 1-0 wins," Gary Neville told Sky Sports.

"It was Norwich's lack of quality. Today I thought that any other team in the league that had any sort of quality about them would have caused real problems. Rangnick is still finding out about his players. I do think there will be a problem with this system when they play against a team with good full-backs who have got more quality. Dalot and Telles will get exposed basically."

Manchester United's latest victory took them up to fifth place in the Premier League table, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham United. The Red Devils will face a tricky test against newly-promoted Brentford on Tuesday night.

Manchester United's lack of cohesion in attack continues to be a major issue

Towards the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign at Old Trafford, Manchester United desperately lacked cohesion and unity in attack.

The Premier League giants have managed to keep two clean sheets in Ralf Rangnick's first two games in charge of the club, but have managed to score only two goals.

Manchester United struggled to create any clear cut goal-scoring chances against Norwich City on Saturday.

Despite being on the back foot against Norwich, Manchester United managed to win a penalty in the 75th minute of the game, which was converted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ralf Rangnick's side managed to hold onto their lead and claim all three points thanks to some spectacular saves from Spanish shot-stopper David de Gea.

The German manager will be concerned about Manchester United's inefficiency in attack and will look to improve upon it in the coming weeks.

