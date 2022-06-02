"It is way more difficult now" - Craig Burley not convinced that Lionel Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup triumph this year

One-time FA Cup winner Craig Burley believes Lionel Messi and Argentina face an uphill task in their bid to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

La Albiceleste have been in incredible form over the past few years and are currently unbeaten in 32 matches. The team, led by Messi, are among the favorites to lift the title at the Qatar showpiece later this year.

However, former Chelsea midfielder Burley believes Argentina have had "deficiencies" at the World Cup level for quite some time now. He pointed out that Lionel Messi could not lead them to glory even when he was scoring goals aplenty at club level. Burley told ESPN FC:

"Can Messi make up for the deficiencies? Well, those deficiencies have been there at the World Cup level when Messi was scoring 50 goals a year. When Messi was the man on the planet in the sport he wasn't able then to make up for those (Argentina's) deficiencies."

The Argentine skipper recently endured one of his worst club seasons in what was his first campaign for Paris Saint-Germain. Injuries hampered his ability to adapt to his new club as Messi ended the 2021-22 season with just 11 goals in 34 matches across competitions. He did, however, record 15 assists.

Burley believes that age also seems to be catching up with Lionel Messi, which will add to doubts about his ability to lead his national team to the World Cup title. He said:

"So I think it's way more difficult now when Mother Nature has taken its course for him to do it. I mean, I'm not saying it can't be done, but I'm just saying it's become even more difficult for him."

Lionel Messi puts in vintage display as Argentina lift CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions

Lionel Messi momentarily put all the uncertainty around his performance levels to rest with a vintage performance for Argentina on Wednesday (June 1). The 34-year-old recorded two assists as La Albiceleste thrashed Italy 3-0 in the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions.

Messi first set up Lautaro Martinez for the opener in the 28th minute. He had several opportunities to score, getting eight shots on target, but was denied repeatedly. However, the PSG forward assisted Paulo Dybala in second-half injury time to help Lionel Scaloni's men seal the contest.

Messi was named the Player of the Match and lifted his second international trophy following La Albiceleste's Copa America triumph last year.

Argentina's Lionel Messi named official Finalissima Player of the Match 🏅



