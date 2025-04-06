"It would be weird if he was happy" - Arne Slot makes surprise Mohamed Salah claim amid Liverpool star's 3-match goal drought

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken about Mohamed Salah's ongoing three-game goal drought. The Egyptian star was fabulous throughout the season, but has now failed to score in three consecutive games for the first time this term.

Ad

Discussing the uncharacteristic poor run of form from Salah, Slot told the media (via GOAL):

"Sometimes the fixture list is more difficult than at other periods. PSG are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. Newcastle were all over us in the Carabao final and Everton were so difficult with 10 people in their own 18-yard box all the time."

Ad

Trending

Slot concluded:

"I know Mo, he lives for goals. It would be weird if he was happy not scoring but probably his biggest quality is he can play a poor game and still score so his head is not all over the place. That is why he scores so many, because he wants it so much. Yes, there were probably periods this season he smiled a bit more but that's not just him, it's all the players."

Ad

Mohamed Salah has been lethal in what could be his final season with the Reds, as his contract is set to expire in the summer. He has scored 32 times and provided 22 assists in 44 games across competitions.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool legacy

During his fantastic eight-year stint with the club, Mohamed Salah established himself as one of the best players in Liverpool's history. The Egyptian star has scored the third most goals in the Merseyside outfit's history, only behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

Ad

Salah joined the Reds in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma for a reported €42 million. He has since scored 243 goals and provided 110 assists in 393 games to help the side to their first English Premier League title in three decades, one UEFA Champions League, one FA Cup, and two League Cups.

On an individual basis, Mohamed Salah has won three EPL top scorer awards, two player of the year awards, and two African player of the year awards since joining Liverpool.

Salah is on course to help the Reds to their second Premier League title. They are leading the table by 11 points with eight games left to play in the season. Slot's side also have a game in hand over second-placed Arsenal, who could only muster a 1-1 draw against Everton on Saturday, April 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More