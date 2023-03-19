"It is a weird one" - Manchester United star told to rejoin former club after falling out of favor with Erik ten Hag

Former West Ham United striker turned television pundit Frank McAvennie has urged Manchester United defender Harry Maguire to rejoin Leicester City.

Maguire has gone completely out of favor under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford following the Dutchman's arrival at Old Trafford last summer.

The Manchester United captain has been strongly linked with an exit from the club this summer due to his situation at the club.

Frank McAvennie has claimed that Maguire could move back to Leicester City, where he truly shined at the heart of the defence.

The former Scotland international has claimed that Maguire could revive his career if he moves back to the King Power Stadium. McAvennie told Football Insider:

"He might go back to Leicester. They could do with him and they will get him at half price as well. He was a star there, he really shone. He has got to play. Sometimes at big clubs like Man United, the jersey is too big for players. That is no disrespect to Harry but if he goes back to Leicester he can see his career out."

McAvennie has insisted that the Manchester United outcast could be a brilliant acquisition for the Foxes. He added:

"You see him for England and he is decent, so it is a weird one. He will need to leave because he is not getting a game. It is alright being the captain but not if you do not get any game time. I think going back to Leicester would be a good fit."

Harry Maguire has started just 11 games across competitions for Manchester United this season while coming on from the bench on 12 occasions.

He has never quite been able to live up to his massive price tag of £80 million during his time at Old Trafford.

Robin van Persie heaps praises on 2 Manchester United stars for their performances this season

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has heaped praise on the duo of Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia for their performances this season. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Garnacho is one to watch, you know he is still very young, a very talented player. If you look how he handles difficult situations, how he handles pressure, how he creates, for his age, especially it is very special."

About Tyrell Malacia, who played alongside him at Feyenoord, Van Persie said:

"Tyrell Malacia, I used to play with him at Feyenoord and I'm really proud of him. The way he does it the way he plays, it's a great example for young talents."

Malacia has made 30 appearances for the Red Devils this season following his £12.9 million move from Feyenoord last summer.

Garnacho, on the other hand, has scored four goals and provided five assists in 29 appearances for Manchester United.

