“It weren’t great” - Ian Wright makes feelings clear about Arsenal after Gunners’ 1-1 draw vs Everton

Ian Wright has stated that Arsenal were not great during their 1-1 draw in the Premier League against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, April 5. The Gunners took the lead through Leandro Trossard in the 34th minute, but the Toffees equalized through an Iliman Ndiaye penalty in the 49th minute.

After the match, Wright stated that Arsenal lacked a cutting edge, which resulted in a draw at Everton. He added that they were unable to create chances and were dependent on the mistakes by the Toffees. He told Premier League Productions (via TBR Football):

“It weren’t great. I thought we could have been a lot more clinical. We went in front but we didn’t push to finish the game off. We constantly gave Everton hope they could get something.”

Arsenal slipped up in their Premier League title charge once again and are now 11 points behind Liverpool. They have played a game more than the Reds and now have just seven matches left in the season.

Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal deserved more in Everton draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after the Gunners' draw at Everton and claimed that his side deserved more from the game. He stated that they had enough chances to win the match but failed to convert the chances and said (via Football London):

"I think we deserve more, but that's what we got at the end. A really tough place to come. What they do, they do it really well. Constantly putting the balls into the last line, dealing with direct play and second actions. I think we haven't conceded anything in the game, which was really positive. We were 1-0 up, had some big opportunities, ran into spaces, we didn't finalise the actions."

"Second half we want them to start good, start to dominate the game, they're going to be more aggressive, have more spaces. We did the opposite, we gave the ball straight to the keeper, direct play, trouble, again direct play and the referee decides to give a penalty. That changes the course of the game, which I'm here to give my opinion. I've seen it 15 times, there's no way, in my opinion, that's a penalty. Because if there is, then O'Brien has to be out and Everton has to play with 10 men, that's clear. After that again, we dominated the game."

Arsenal will face Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Emirates. The Gunners are facing the Spanish giants for the third time in the European competition – they won 1-0 on aggregate when the two sides clashed in the 2005/06 Round of 16 tie.

