"It will be absolutely amazing" - Manchester United's David de Gea wants to extend incredible record at club

Manchester United number one David de Gea has admitted that he would be honored to come out on top once again at the club's Player of the Year awards.

The 31-year-old has been the recipient of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award on four occasions already - 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2017/18.

The Spanish international has also been recognized as Manchester United Players' Player of the Year on three occasions, in 2013–14, 2014–15 and 2017–18.

The former Atletico Madrid custodian has admitted that it would be 'special' for him to win individual honors at the club once again.

De Gea told Manchester United's official website:

“Yes, of course, it’s very special for me. I appreciate a lot the love of the fans and the support and, if I can win another one, it will be absolutely amazing."

Trey @UTDTrey Manchester United have 99 problems and De Gea isn't one of them Manchester United have 99 problems and De Gea isn't one of them

The 31-year-old reiterated that his primary focus is to win trophies as a team but it would be 'amazing' for him to win the Player of the Year award once again.

“But, to be honest, the first thing is to try to win big trophies as a team. That is the most important thing," the 31-year-old added. “Of course [f you win, it means] you did a great season with great consistency and this is the most difficult thing in football, being very consistent. It would be, like I say, amazing to win it again, so let’s try.”

De Gea is a strong contender for the Player of the Year award, having won four of the seven Player of the Month trophies this season, as voted by the supporters.

The Spaniard holds the record for the most wins of the Sir Matt Busby trophy, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo on three.

Bruno Fernandes secured the prestigious individual award back-to-back in 2019/20 and 2020/21 and will be a strong contender once again this season.

De Gea has been one of the rare good performers for Manchester United this season

David De Gea has been a shining light for Manchester United during a poor season overall for the club.

When a goalkeeper wins four of the seven Player of the Month trophies, it is quite obvious that the rest of the team is not doing well.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC @JamieJackson___ David de Gea: “I really believe Man United will be back, I’m sure - I don’t know when but it’s definitely gonna happen”. David de Gea: “I really believe Man United will be back, I’m sure - I don’t know when but it’s definitely gonna happen”. 🔴 #MUFC @JamieJackson___ https://t.co/uCjHGsVt2D

The Red Devils have been knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid in midweek and will now switch their entire focus in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Manchester United currently find themselves in fifth place with four points sperating them from fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Edited by Diptanil Roy