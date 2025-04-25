"It will be barbaric" - Gary Neville predicts emphatic scoreline for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted an emphatic scoreline for the highly anticipated clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend. The Englishman backed Arne Slot's men to come out on top with a 4-1 victory.

Matchday 34 of the 2024-25 Premier League season will see Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday, April 27. The two sides will be eager to grab the win, but Gary Neville believes it would be a barbaric result in favour of the Reds.

"A procession. It will be barbaric,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast (via Anfield Index). “I think it will be 4-1. Liverpool will score four. It will be one of those celebratory [afternoons].”

With a 12-point lead at the top of the table and five games to go, Liverpool only need to beat Tottenham Hotspur this weekend to clinch the Premier League title this season. Reflecting on the incredible season they've had, Gary Neville couldn't help but shower praise on Arne Slot and his men as they close in on the prize.

"None of us can rewrite history,” the Englishman continued. “I don’t think there were many Liverpool fans who thought they could win the league, let alone anybody else.

“I don’t remember any pundit, analyst, journalist or fan saying that Liverpool will win the league. It was Man City or Arsenal. To do what they have done is very special and there’s nothing like being at Anfield, next Sunday, knowing you’ve got a game for the title with ones to spare," he added.

The last time the clubs faced each other in the semifinals of the EFL Cup in February, the Merseysiders emerged winners with a 4-0 scoreline at Anfield. It remains to be seen if they can bag a similar result this time.

Liverpool's incredible stats in the Premier League this season

The Reds kicked off the 2024-25 Premier League season with a brilliant 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on August 17, 2024. Since then, they've recorded 23 more wins, seven draws, and two defeats in 33 games.

Arne Slot's men have been the best offensive side in the English top flight so far, with no one nearing their record of 75 goals scored at the moment. They also have the second-best defensive stat, conceding just 31 goals, only behind Arsenal, who top this stat with 29.

A victory over Tottenham this weekend would secure the title for the Merseysiders with four games to spare. Anything other than that would mean they try again versus Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their next game. It would be interesting to see if they can clinch the prize in front of their fans at Anfield on Sunday.

