"It will cost you" - Ruben Amorim urged to replace key Manchester United player this summer

Former player Paul Parker has warned Ruben Amorim that not getting a new goalkeeper for the upcoming season will cost Manchester United. The 61-year-old believes Andre Onana is not good enough for the Red Devils and should be replaced.
Speaking to GOAL, Parker said Onana is unlikely to improve from last season, when he kept 11 clean sheets and conceded 65 goals in 50 games. The Englishman further suggested that other players on the team may not be confident in the 29-year-old Cameroonian's ability.
"I have to say that they do need a new goalkeeper," Parker said. If they're going to move forward next season, they need players, fans and everyone to be confident in one of the most important players on the pitch; the goalkeeper. Top sides always have a top goalkeeper that they are assured with, and Onana is not that goalkeeper."
He added:
"I can't see how he's going to cover up what he did last season, and I just really don't believe that he can. If I don't believe as someone watching, I worry what the players in the team are thinking. If you don't believe in your goalkeeper and you've got that fear factor, it will cost you."
Andre Onana was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, but it did not materialize. Manchester United were linked with Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but they haven't initiated talks yet.
Andre Onana lacks basic goalkeeping skills, opines former Manchester United star
Paul Parker went on to criticize Andre Onana, saying the Manchester United star does not possess the basic skills needed to be a goalkeeper. He wants his shot-stoppers to be good at keeping the ball out of the net and told GOAL:
"All you want a goalkeeper to do is save the ball. I don't want a keeper with great feet, and if you've got great feet, go be an outfield player. Focus on just stopping as many shots as possible. And if Onana's saving shots, don't just throw it back out to people's feet."
"I question if he was born a goalkeeper. I think he was an outfield player that has gone in goal. He wasn't a goalkeeper from day one. The only thing he really hasn't done, is become a goalkeeper. I don't care what he did at Ajax or Inter; he's not good enough to play at Manchester United," he added.
Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League last season, their worst-ever finish in the league. They also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, missing a chance to win silverware and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.