“It will definitely happen” – Jurgen Klopp believes Steven Gerrard is destined to become Liverpool manager

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp strongly believes newly-appointed Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will surely manage Liverpool someday.

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier league clash against Aston Villa, Jurgen Klopp was asked if he sees Steven Gerrard in Liverpool's hot-seat in the future. Klopp replied:

"Oh, yeah. Yes, I think, absolutely I think. The only problem is when is the right moment for that? That’s not only about Stevie but we saw that with Frank [Lampard], for example, at Chelsea – a similar story."

Despite being unsure when it'll happen, Klopp was adamant that Gerrard becoming Liverpool manager would please everyone at the club. Klopp added:

"I think that Stevie is doing really well in the moment because he is very young still from a manager’s point of view, so it’s just when is the right moment to take the job. Not that he is not able to do it, but how long you want to do it. So, is this the last job you do, is it the second job you do, the third job you do, whatever. That’s questions I cannot answer, but yes I think it will definitely happen and good for everybody."

Steven Gerrard is an Anfield legend. The 41-year-old spent 17 years on the books of Liverpool, making 710 appearances and scoring 186 goals along the way. The former England international has won numerous trophies, including two FA Cups, one UEFA Cup, and a Champions League with the Reds.

Gerrard started his managerial career as the boss of Liverpool's U-18 side before moving to Rangers where we won the Scottish League title last season. He replaced Dean Smith as Aston Villa manager last month.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will take on an in-form Liverpool this weekend

Steven Gerrard will have a monumental task ahead of him when his Aston Villa team take on an in-form Liverpool side at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds are currently second in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently the top scorers in the league, having scored 44 goals in 15 matches. Liverpool have also lost the least number of games this season (1).

With the Reds in top-notch touch, it'll be a huge surprise if 10th placed Aston Villa are able to get anything out of the game.

