"It will depend on the end of the season" - Xavi responds when asked about Ansu Fati's future at Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez recently opened up about Ansu Fati's future at Barcelona. The young forward started his career with the Catalans in fine fashion but has since seen his career derailed due to injuries, eventually leading to a loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, the 21-year-old winger has continued to struggle with injuries, playing only 17 games for Brighton this season. He also has two Premier League goals to his name, but his value has continued to diminish as the forward struggles to retain full fitness.

With Barcelona prepared to dip into the transfer market this summer for new acquisitions, questions have been raised about Ansu Fati's future at the club. However, when asked about it during his press conference, Xavi Hernandez refused to give any details, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Don’t ask me more about planning for players who are not here. It will depend on the end of the season and the situation we are in."

He was also asked about their other summer transfer plans, to which he added:

“I have told the players that our destiny is in our hands, and now the goal is to finish second. I understand that there is talk of departures and transfers, but there is no one transferable now because we are focused on tomorrow’s game.

“I don’t think planning depends on coming second or not. With Deco, it is already consensual. The goal is to do ourselves justice and win all four games.”

Xavi Hernandez discusses sub-par Barcelona season

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez also spoke about the coaching staff's performance this term. He looks set to lead the club to a trophyless season, following a campaign where they won La Liga with flying colors.

Speaking about their poor performances in this campaign, Xavi told the press (via Forbes):

"When we have played with Oriol Romeu or Christensen we have competed better. It's my mistake and that of the staff. We haven't been up to par. This lack of dominance in midfield has weighed heavily on us. And I'm self-critical."

A 4-2 loss against Girona handed the league title to Real Madrid, with Barcelona now in third place. However, Xavi looks intent on finishing the season on a strong note and taking second place:

"We have another chance to get second place. It's up to us because of Girona's draw in Vitoria [against Alaves]. Real Sociedad have an extraordinary level, Imanol does a beastly job, they do things very well."

The manager has decided to stay another year in the job following his previous announcement to leave Camp Nou this summer. However, an improved run of form domestically and continentally helped to convince Xavi to stay longer.