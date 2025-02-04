“It will depress the thoughts of the players” - Gary Neville issues stern warning to Ruben Amorim amid Manchester United struggles

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has warned the club's head coach Ruben Amorim about the Red Devils' continued poor form. They have endured a cataclysmic season and have not seen their form improve despite firing former manager Erik Ten Hag.

Speaking on his podcast, The Gary Neville Podcast, the former defender sounded his concerns over the continued poor results. Neville said via the Daily Mail:

"I thought it would get better when Ruben Amorim came in. I thought the enthusiasm and the new system, I thought they'd buy into it the players, and we'd see a bounce. We've seen the absolute opposite. It's got a lot worse and that's surprising. But there's going to be a lot more pain towards the end of the season and it is going to be damaging."

Trending

The former Manchester United defender continued, saying:

"They're obviously going to stick with Ruben Amorim, but the more you lose, the more difficult it is to convince the players of the idea. The idea that he talked about in the early days. You need the players to buy into it, but if they lose with it, and they keep getting criticised, the spotlight comes on them more and the fans are leaving unhappy."

"You can't keep losing. It will depress the thoughts of the players, to the point whereby they'll lose faith with the idea. It'll damage the start of next season. He has to do something. He can't change his approach because he's died in a ditch on it. And rightly so. I think he's lost more games at Manchester United since he's come than he lost in the last 75 at Sporting," he added.

Gary Neville is familiar with how poor form can spiral into more devastating results. His time in charge of Valencia saw him average 1.32 points per game from 28 matches in charge of the side.

"The result is really bad" - Ruben Amorim lament's latest Manchester United defeat

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim lamented his side after their recent 0-2 defeat against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. The loss ended the Red Devils' three-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The 20-time English champions fell to two Jean-Philippe Mateta goals to see them remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table, 14 points off the UEFA Champions League places.

Speaking about the result to the press after the match, Amorim told Sky Sports via Eurosports:

"The result is really bad. The performance was a little bit better than the last games. We controlled the transitions quite well for Crystal Palace. We suffered two goals that we can avoid and the injury on Lisandro Martinez was tough for the team."

Ruben Amorim has struggled to maintain the high standards from his time with Sporting. The Portuguese tactician has averaged 1.53 points per game from his 19 games in charge. On the other, he averaged 2.29 points per game from 231 games in charge of the Portuguese side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback