"It will be different to tonight" - Jurgen Klopp issues warning to Liverpool squad after first-leg win over Villarreal in the Champions League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned his players that a "tricky" atmosphere awaits them when they travel to Villarreal next week. The Reds will visit the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday (May 3) for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Klopp's side got the job done in the first leg, picking up a 2-0 victory at Anfield last night (April 27). However, they will be wary of Villarreal, who defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 in their last Champions League match at home.

Speaking after their first-leg victory, Klopp asserted that the job wasn't done for his side and said (as quoted by The Guardian):

“It’s 2-0, half-time, no more, no less. It is a dangerous scoreline. How much work is left to do? The full work. Nothing has happened yet.”

The Liverpool boss added:

“It’s 2-0 at half-time and we have to be completely on alert and 100% in the right mood. We have to play the second half like the first half, as though there is nothing to defend.”

Klopp went on to explain what awaits them in the second leg:

“We know we go there and it will be a tricky atmosphere for us. It will be different to tonight. These players, this coach, they will fight for it with all they have. And what I like is that we also fight with it with all we have.”

Liverpool dominate Villarreal in 1st leg of Champions League semifinal

Liverpool entered their Champions League semifinal tie as favorites. However, Villarreal could simply not be ruled out due to their recent exploits in the competition. The Reds delivered a solid display at Anfield to win 2-0, though they could have had more goals on the night.

Unai Emery's side were always going to be on the defensive, and it seemed to be working in the first half as the teams went into the break at 0-0. However, the hosts took the lead when Jordan Henderson's cross from the right was deflected in by Pervis Estupinan in the 53rd minute.

Before Villarreal could recover from that blow, Mohamed Salah set up Sadio Mane for a neat Liverpool goal to make it 2-0 two minutes later.

Klopp's side will now shift their focus to their visit to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, April 30.

