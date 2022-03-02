"It will be difficult" - Jamie Carragher says 30-year-old Liverpool star won't be a regular starter anymore

Jamie Carragher feels Roberto Firmino is no longer a starting XI player for Liverpool.

The Brazilian forward has been in and out of the side a lot this season, partially due to his injuries as well.

His absence has allowed the Reds to find a replacement in Diogo Jota, who has grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

The arrival of Luis Diaz in January has further intensified the competition for a spot in Liverpool's front three.

Speaking about Firmino's possible exclusion from the starting XI, Carragher said:

“It’s very easy right now for me, I think it’s a front three right now still, but I think Jota and Firmino have traded positions. It would be Mo Salah, Jota through the middle and then Mane on the left, I think Diaz still has to show us what he’s about, that’s a conversation more for next season, but I think it will be difficult for Firmino to ever establish himself back in that front three just because of the goals Jota is getting now."

Liverpool's fiery front three has been crucial for their success under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's success in the Klopp era can largely be contributed to the lethality of their front three. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have been devastating in front of goal for the Reds.

Of the three, it is Firmino who has the least number of goals. However, it is a rather necessary sacrifice made by the forward to allow his strike partners to move in on goal.

Liverpool FC @LFC Mane, Firmino and Salah = 82 goals this season. Mane, Firmino and Salah = 82 goals this season. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ukqERxliRG

Firmino plays the role of a false nine or a withdrawn forward who drops in to midfield to link the play. It allows Mane and Salah to run in from their inverted positions on goal.

Can Jota replace Firmino?

Diogo Jota is being seen as the man to replace Firmino at Anfield. The Portuguese star has done well for himself sine joining the Anfield outfit from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He is currently the second highest scorer in the Premier League with 12 goals in 23 games. However, Jota's success rate in front of goal does have its own pros and cons.

While he is better at converting chances, Jota is not tactful enough to drop deep like Firmino. This, in turn, will affect the space for Salah and Mane to get on the scoresheet.

The Reds have found a way to score their goals for the time being but Firmino's absence in the long run could prove to be costly for Liverpool.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava