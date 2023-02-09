"It will give him a boost"- Bruno Fernandes tips Manchester United man to find form after important contribution against Leeds

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has praised Jadon Sancho for his contribution off the bench in the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Leeds United on Wednesday, February 8, at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's men came from behind to rescue a point against Leeds, who are currently without a full-time manager following Jesse Marsch's sacking.

The travelers scored a goal to start both halves and took a 2-0 lead. However, Sancho's introduction in the second half changed the game for United, who scored twice in quick succession to level the score.

Marcus Rashford continued his hot goal-scoring streak with Manchester United's first goal of the match while Sancho added a second to mark his return. Fernandes was all praise for the latter, telling MUTV:

“We need everyone available and back as soon as possible. Today Jadon got the chance to play a little bit more and he did his job really well, he scored his goal – and hopefully it will give him a boost for the future because we know how good Jadon can be. We just need him in full confidence to give his best for the team.”

Sancho joined Manchester United in a £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 but is yet to reach the levels expected of him. He spent over two months away from the first team for personal training in the Netherlands and has recently returned to action.

Ten Hag will hope that the England international builds up from the Leeds goal to return to form and help the side in a crucial part of the season.

"Two points dropped at our home" - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes on Leeds draw

Leeds United took a shock lead at Old Trafford in the first minute through Wilfried Gnonto before a Raphael Varane own goal three minutes into the second half gave them a surprise two-goal cushion.

However, Manchester United maintained the pressure and were rewarded for it with goals from Rashford and Sancho in the 62nd and 70th minutes, respectively. While the home side continued pushing for a winner, the Whites did well to hold on and take home a point from Old Trafford.

Fernandes believes his side didn't save a point but dropped two, while also praising the home fans for their support. He said:

"It’s always two points dropped at our home. It has to be tough for everyone to come here, score goals and gain points from us. We gave up a point to Leeds, we lost two points for us. We could have won the game, because we had the chances at the end, we were a little bit unlucky in some situations but it’s gone now and we have to look forward to the next game."

He added:

“At this stadium, with these fans, these players with the desire and the passion we have, it will never be a problem. It can’t happen, to be 2-0 down, but whenever we go down, it will never be a problem to fight back and turn around the result.

"Today I have massive appreciation for the fans for what they did – they push us until the very end.”

Leeds and Manchester United will go up against one another again on Sunday, February 12, at Elland Road.

