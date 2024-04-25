"It will give him confidence" - Erik ten Hag tips Manchester United star to be 'hugely important' in coming weeks

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was happy with Rasmus Hojlund's goal in his team's 4-2 win against Sheffield United on Wednesday, April 24. The Red Devils registered a comeback win in the midweek fixture, with Hojlund scoring the final goal of the game.

It was also the young Danish striker's first goal in seven games since returning from injury. Speaking after the game, Ten Hag said (via Manchester World):

“It’s the rhythm, what is broken after his injury. Now he returns and so his goal it was very important for him to return. It will give him confidence and that is what strikers need. Strikers live for goals, I’m happy for him and the team."

He added:

"In the coming weeks he’ll be hugely important. To the goals, we need the goals as a team. We need as much as possible, score players on the pitch, so Garnacho, Bruno, Rasmus returning – it’s important we have as much as possible.”

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes (twice) scored the other goals on the night for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag both happy and annoyed with Manchester United's 4-2 win against Sheffield United

Manchester United came back twice in the game against Sheffield United to register a 4-2 win in the Premier League. Speaking to the press after the game, Ten Hag said he was happy with the goals scored but annoyed with the ones conceded by United.

He said:

"It was a good game for the crowd. Many positives today - the resilience to fight back after, two times, we were losing. Straightforward, also negatives. The two goals annoy me. Real giveaways. It can't happen. Unacceptable. Losing focus and the second goal was about indiscipline."

He continued:

"We have to learn from this and improve on that factor. Good goals, our goals were very good as well, from set-plays and also open play. We created many more chances and I'm happy with the win and we move on."

Manchester United's win has moved them back to sixth, one place above Newcastle United, who lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Red Devils will next face Burnley on Saturday, April 27.