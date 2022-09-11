"It will help the pressure on a lot of the players" - Christian Eriksen on the biggest help for Manchester United players this season

Manchester United's star summer signing Christian Eriksen said that the Premier League's decision to allow five substitutes in a game would immensely help the club. He stated that the five substitute rules would reduce pressure on the players in a congested season.

The Red Devils have a very hectic schedule before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with matches of Premier League, Europa League, and Carabao Cup scheduled one after another. However, the Denmark midfielder believes they will benefit from the five substitute rules.

Christian Eriksen has been a familiar figure in the starting X1 of Manchester United since the start of the new season under the club's new manager Erik ten Hag. Eriksen has played a vital role in the midfield position at Old Trafford and helped them win four consecutive matches in the Premier League after two initial defeats.

Speaking to Manchester United's official media, Eriksen stated the importance of bench strength and how the five substitute rules would come in handy during the congestion period. He said:

“[The whole squad] is going to be very important, and I think this is a good year to have five substitutions – it will help the pressure on a lot of the players and also I think it will give the manager a few more options.''

He added:

“The guys who have come on [in recent Premier League games] have done very well – they want to prove themselves. And also the guys that have been starting want to prove themselves. So it’s a good and a strong push that I think we need [from everyone] because we have a lot of games and there is a lot of quality in the team. So we all have to fight for our places.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder made a dramatic football comeback after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 tournament. He joined Brentford after recovering from the incident last season and Manchester United came knocking at the door this summer.

Anthony Martial names former Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney as the 'best player' he has ever played with

Anthony Martial has named his former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney as the 'best player' he has ever played with. The Frenchman has shared the immense pleasure of sharing the same dressing room with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo but picks the former Englishman as his player.

Martial believes Ronney's 'selflessness' is one of his traits which stands out and called him a 'monster'. Martial said via UK Metro:

''We have spoken about being genuine and so I can speak about Wayne Rooney. He’s the best player I have played with. He’s always playing for the team, always at 100%, no fuss. A monster. And a model as a footballer.''

