“It will be a hook for Leo’s continuity” - Tagliafico explains ‘key’ thing Argentina must do for Lionel Messi to play 2026 World Cup

Argentina international Nicolas Tagliafico has opened up on the prospects of Lionel Messi playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine great finally managed to win the biggest trophy in world football in 2022, but it is unclear whether he will represent his country in the next edition.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar. However, he formerly admitted that he does not see himself playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to his age.

However, Messi's compatriot and teammate, Tagliafico, has claimed that Messi could change his mind under one condition. The Lyon left-back insisted that Messi could decide to continue to represent La Albiceleste if they win the 2024 Copa America.

Tagliafico also claimed that Lionel Messi would have retired from the national team had Argentina not won the World Cup last time out. He added that winning the Copa America could convince the Inter Miami star to push himself for another two years. Tagliafico told Argentine newspaper La Nacion, as quoted by Telemundo:

"Do you know what the key is for Leo to continue? Win the Copa América next year. If we win it, I think he will be able to stretch things a little further. If we didn't win the World Cup in Qatar he would leave the national team, but he achieved it and wants to enjoy it."

He added:

"If we go to the United States and win the Copa América, he will want to continue... We must try to extend this streak, this way of playing and this period of enjoyment that we are experiencing for as long as possible in the national team. If we win the Copa América, I am convinced that it will be a hook to achieve Leo's continuity."

Messi is already 36, and it remains to be seen whether he decides to represent Argentina at the age of 40. If he can manage that, he will become the first player to play in six World Cups.

