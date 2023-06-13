"It will be huge" – Manchester United target hints at moving to Old Trafford this summer

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has claimed that he is flattered to be linked with a big club like Manchester United.

Hojlund, 20, has emerged as a top transfer target for the Red Devils due to his fine performances last campaign. He scored 16 goals and contributed seven assists in just 2551 minutes of first-team action for Atalanta and Sturm Graz.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already had a number of video calls with Hojlund to discuss a potential move. The club have prioritised the Dane's signing over Harry Kane.

During an interview with Berlingske, Hojlund was queried about the recent rumors involving United. He responded:

"There has been no video call or anything so far. It's a huge club, so I must have done something right if it says they want me. My goal is to reach the top shelf and you can say that Manchester United is. So, it will be huge."

Hojlund, who joined Atalanta from Sturm Graz for around £15 million last summer, could prove to be brilliant signing for the Red Devils. He could replace Anthony Martial as the first-choice number nine should he decide to join them.

Meanwhile, Atalanta are willing to enter negotiations for their striker for £52 million, according to Football Insider.

Overall, Hojlund has registered 10 goals and four assists in 34 matches across all competitions for the Serie A side.

Saudi clubs eyeing Manchester United star, says Fabrizio Romano

Taking to Twitter, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Saudi Pro League clubs are currently aiming to tempt Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with a lucrative move. He wrote:

"Saudi clubs are aware of verbal agreement between David de Gea and Manchester United over new deal, but they are still insisting to tempt the goalkeeper. United remain on the market for a new goalkeeper in any case."

De Gea, 32, has been locked in contract talks with the Red Devils since the turn of the year. But, due to his sub-par performances this season, a number of questions have been raised about him receiving a new contract extension.

A right-footed shot-stopper who arrived from Atletico Madrid for around £18 million in 2011, the Spaniard registered 25 clean sheets in 58 games across competitions last season. However, he conceded a staggering 61 goals too.

On the other hand, United have been linked with Diogo Costa and David Raya as a potential successor to De Gea.

