"It will just cause chaos if I say anything" - Gareth Bale on Real Madrid & Tottenham Hotspur future

Having just finished a year-long loan spell with his former club Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has refused to reveal his future plans, claiming it would lead to 'chaos'.

Gareth Bale was sent out on a year-long loan to Tottenham Hotspur after falling out of the Real Madrid pecking order. In what was his second stint with the North London-based club, the Welshman scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 34 matches across competitions.

Gareth Bale scored twice in Spurs' final game of the Premier League season against Leicester City. After the match, he was quizzed about whether he will move back to Real Madrid or extend his stay with Tottenham. In reply, he said:

“I know what I am doing. But it will just cause chaos if I say anything.”

Earlier this month, Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports News' Inside Football that the Welshman had a 'tough ride' at Tottenham upon his arrival from Real Madrid. He added that it was only after recovering from injuries and being reinstated to his preferred position that Bale started delivering the goods.

"Nothing has been discussed at the moment. He had a tough ride and I don't think that should have been necessary. He came as one of the best players in the world. Sure, he had a few injuries and a few fitness problems but once they were over, all he needed was to be played in the right position and to be played constantly to get back into the rhythm.

"He has been given that opportunity and you can see how he plays. I think with Gareth, like a lot of players, he has to enjoy his life and then you do well," Barnett said.

Great to finish off the season with a couple of goals and a win! Thank you for your support throughout the season, it’s always a special feeling to wear this shirt 🤍 #COYS pic.twitter.com/w4P0ouqZlB — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 23, 2021

Gareth Bale's future to be decided after Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur clarify their managerial situation: Fabrizio Romano

Shortly after Tottenham Hotspur's 3-2 win over Leicester City, reputed football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Gareth Bale's future will soon be decided. He added that Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, will soon meet with Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur's representatives.

"Gareth Bale’s future will be decided in the next weeks, meeting already scheduled with his agent Jonathan Barnett.

"The final decision will be made once Real Madrid and Tottenham will clarify their manager situations. Real are looking to sell many players this summer," Fabrizio Romano posted after the final round of Premier League matches on Sunday, May 23.