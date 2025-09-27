“It will kill him” - Rio Ferdinand makes claim on what Cristiano Ronaldo wants to achieve after chatting with him following the win over Al-Ittihad

Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on what Cristiano Ronaldo aims to achieve with Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar helped his team defeat defending league champions, Al-Ittihad, 2-0 in the league on Friday. September 20.

Ad

First-half goals from Sadio Mane (9') and Ronaldo (35') ensured the Knights of Najd maintained their perfect start to the season with four straight wins. Ronaldo led the line as Jorge Jesus's men recorded a statement win over their fellow title rivals.

Ferdinand was on punditry duty and shared a brief chat with Ronaldo after the match. When asked what the 40-year-old said to him, the Englishman said (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

Ad

Trending

“I said to Ronaldo: It looks like you will win the league. He replied: ‘We’ll take it game by game."

Ferdinand added that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is eager to win the Saudi Pro League and will be devastated if he doesn't. He claimed that Ronaldo is also keen to reach the 1000 career goal milestone, saying:

"If he finishes his career here in Saudi and he doesn't win the league, it will kill him. He wants to win the league, he wants to be successful. Yes, he wants to score a thousand goals."

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to win a major title since moving to Al-Nassr in 2023. However, he has continued to be lethal in front of goal, winning the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot in the past two seasons.

The Portuguese legend is just 54 goals shy of hitting the 1000-goal landmark. He has scored 946 goals and provided 258 assists in 1289 games for club and country.

Former Manchester United coach believes rival goalkeepers could intentionally let in Cristiano Ronaldo's 1000th goal

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen believes that opposing goalkeepers could be willing to concede Cristiano Ronaldo's 1000th goal. He suggested that goalkeepers could be keen to get into the history books as the one who let in the historic goal.

Ad

Meulensteen told betVICTOR (via GOAL):

“He will be remembered for 1,000 goals, but if it is done in a spectacular manner, if it would be done for Portugal, if you would have had a choice, then probably you would say, yeah, let's do it for Portugal.

“The world will be watching, telling you. Can you imagine being the goalkeeper? You want to let it in, don't you? Because you're going to be remembered as the goalkeeper that let Cristiano's 1,000th goal in.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to keep playing until 2027 when his current deal with Al-Nassr expires. Despite being in the twilight of his career, he has continued to strut his stuff by showcasing his goalscoring prowess. He has registered five goals and an assist from six games across competitions this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More