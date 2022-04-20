"It will never be enough" - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes breaks silence after humiliating loss to Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has admitted that merely apologizing to the fans will "never be enough" after his side's dismal display against Liverpool.

Fernandes and his teammates suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss against their arch-rivals last night at Anfield in the Premier League. The Red Devils went behind to a Luis Diaz goal in the opening five minutes and simply couldn't recover.

Liverpool didn't have to shift too many gears after that and still found the back of the net three more times through Mohamed Salah (twice) and Sadio Mane.

The Portuguese midfielder himself didn't enjoy a great outing. Though he laid out a key pass and made four tackles, he attempted zero shots and completed just 71% of his passes.

Speaking after the match to Sky Sports, Fernandes said (as quoted by Manchester United's official website):

"It's a bad result once again. Not much that I can say. Obviously, [we] apologise to the fans. It will never be enough but obviously it is what we can do now."

The playmaker went on to add:

"They [the fans] don't deserve that we play in this way, they deserve much more from us. The way they support us until the end, the way they stay even after the whistle to applaud us, they deserve much more from us."

Asked about the mood in the Red Devils' dressing room after their defeat against Liverpool, Fernandes stated:

"We have to say the things, but that has to be kept in the dressing room. We know there is not much we can do now the game is over. We have to think already to the next one that will be a tough one again. We have to look in ourselves, we have to look inside, from the top until the bottom and understand what is going wrong."

Manchester United must recoup quickly from Liverpool defeat

While the defeat against Liverpool was yet another difficult result in what has been a tumultuous season, Manchester United have no time to feel sorry for themselves.

They have a couple of crucial fixtures in the next eight days that could ultimately seal their fate in the race for the top four in the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick's side will meet Arsenal next on Saturday, April 23 at the Emirates. The Gunners are currently on a three-match losing streak and desperately need a win to get their bid for a fourth-place finish back on track.

When the two sides met at Old Trafford earlier this season, the hosts won 3-2 thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo brace.

Manchester United will then host third-placed Chelsea on April 28. The previous match between the teams ended in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

