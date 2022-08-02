"It will be official this week" - Fabrizio Romano says 30-year-old Arsenal star is set to exit club 

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is set to join newly-promoted side Fulham this week.

Leno, 30, joined the Gunners from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 and became the first-choice goalkeeper at the Emirates. He has played 125 matches for the north London side in all competitions.

However, Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale last summer, pushing Leno to the sidelines. The German could only make eight appearances in all competitions last season.

The Gunners have also signed Matt Turner from New England Revolution, pushing Leno further down the pecking order.

With the FIFA World Cup coming up later this year, Leno will hope to get regular playing time to get into the German squad. Hence, as per Romano, he's now set to join Fulham this summer, who will look to stay in the Premier League after promotion.

The German will sign a three-year contract and the transfer fee will be £8 million.

Reporting on Leno's move to the Cottagers, Romano tweeted:

"Bernd Leno will undergo medical later this week as new Fulham player. He will sign until June 2025 with option included for further season. Full agreement with Arsenal worth £8m fee completed yesterday. It will be official this week."

Mikel Arteta's side will begin their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 5. Meanwhile, Fulham will face a tough challenge when they face Liverpool at Craven Cottage on Saturday, August 6.

Arsenal could sign more players this summer, as per Mikel Arteta

The Gunners have been one of the most active teams in the summer transfer window, bringing in five players so far. They've signed winger Marquinhos, midfielders Pablo Vieira and Oleksandr Zinchenko, striker Gabriel Jesus and goalkeeper Matt Turner.

However, Mikel Arteta has hinted that they could attempt to sign more players. He said (via GOAL):

“We are still hoping to do something else if the market allows. You have seen some movement in the last few days as well."

He added:

“We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning. Whether we accomplish that or not is another story, but I’m happy with where we are now.”

Where does it finish in the Premier League? 🏻 Arsenal’s current squad depth 2022-23.Where does it finish in the Premier League? Arsenal’s current squad depth 2022-23. Where does it finish in the Premier League?👇🏻 https://t.co/8ge2T8sXkS

Arsenal have been linked with Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The 25-year-old Belgian midfielder played 50 matches for the Foxes last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

