“It will soon be time” - Barcelona star Wojciech Szczesny breaks silence on contract situation amid flying form for La Liga giants 

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has opened up about his contract situation at the Catalan club, hinting that a decision on his future will be made soon. The Polish international has been in excellent form for Barcelona, playing a crucial role in their ongoing campaign as they challenge for La Liga and UEFA Champions League.

Szczesny, 34, came out of retirement last summer to join Hansi Flick’s side. He signed a contract with La Blaugrana until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Polish shot-stopper, however, did struggle to break into the team’s starting XI as he was behind Inaki Pena in the pecking order. Since he made his debut for the Catalan club on January 4 in a 4-0 victory over UD Barbastro in the Copa del Rey, he has cemented himself as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

With three months left on Szczesny’s current Barcelona contract, the goalkeeper has revealed that he will make a decision soon on his future. He told Eleven Sports (via Mundo Deportivo):

"It will probably soon be time to make a decision about my future. The most important thing now is to focus all my physical and mental energy on the upcoming matches. We have to play our best."

One of Wojciech Szczesny’s unforgettable outings for Barcelona this season came during the first leg of the UCL Round of 16 clash with Benfica. Flick’s men were reduced to 10 men after Pau Cubarsi was sent off in the 22nd minute.

The Pole went on to display his brilliance between the sticks, making eight saves to maintain a clean sheet and securing a 1-0 win for his side.

"I can't complain about fate" – Wojciech Szczesny expressed gratitude for how Barcelona has treated him

Speaking further, Szczesny expressed his gratitude for the way Barcelona has treated him since his arrival, emphasizing how fortunate he feels to be part of the Catalan club.

The Polish goalkeeper, who joined Barca in a high-profile move, acknowledged that playing for the LaLiga giants has been a transformative experience in his career.

Speaking about his time so far at the club, Szczesny stated:

"I can't complain about fate. I have to be very grateful for how it's treated me. Playing for Barça is very exciting because they play such beautiful football, something completely different from what I've experienced so far."

Wojciech Szczesny has made 16 appearances across competitions for La Blaugrana this term and kept eight clean sheets.

