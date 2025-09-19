“It will be special for him” - Xabi Alonso makes feelings clear about facing new Benfica boss Jose Mourinho with Real Madrid in Champions League

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has shared his thoughts about facing Jose Mourinho in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. The veteran manager was recently named head coach of Portuguese side Benfica, and the two sides will face off in the league phase of the competition next year (January 28).

Mourinho replaced Bruno Lage, who was relieved of his duties after Benfica's shocking 3-2 Champions League loss to Qarabag on Tuesday (September 16). 'The Special One' was unattached following his dismissal by Fernerbache in August. Ironically, he was sacked by the Turkish club after being eliminated by Benfica in the Champions League playoff round.

Mourinho is now set to face two of his former clubs, Chelsea and Real Madrid, in the Champions League. Alonso notably played under the Portuguese manager for Los Blancos and spoke about facing him.

He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Playing against Mourinho? I had the chance to face him when he was at Roma and I was at Leverkusen. It will be special for him. It was three very intense years, very important. He has a huge affection for this club."

The two coaches met in the semi-final of the 2022-23 Europa League, with Mourinho's Roma defeating Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 on aggregate to progress to the final. However, the Italian side lost the final to Spanish outfit Sevilla by 4-1 on penalties (after a 1-1 scoreline in regulation and extra time).

Mourinho managed Real Madrid for three seasons, from 2010 to 2013. Alonso, meanwhile, played 151 games under the Portuguese manager, recording three goals and 23 assists.

How did Jose Mourinho perform during his stint with Real Madrid?

Jose Mourinho joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2010, just months after guiding Inter Milan to a historic continental treble. In his first season, he failed to guide Los Blancos to the league title, but won the Copa del Rey, ending the club's 18-year drought in the competition.

The following season, Mourinho guided Madrid to win the LaLiga, setting the record for most points (100), most wins (32), and most goals scored in a single season (121). In his third season, he won the Super Copa de España before parting ways with the club.

Morinho failed to lead Real Madrid to Champions League glory, losing out consecutively in the semifinal in his three seasons at the club. In 178 matches, he recorded 127 wins, 28 draws, and 23 losses.

