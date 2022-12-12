"It will take time to get over it but this will make you stronger" - Chelsea legend Drogba sends message to Harry Kane after FIFA World Cup agony

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has sent a message of support to Harry Kane after his penalty miss in England's 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal defeat.

The Three Lions fell 2-1 to France in the last eight of this year's FIFA World Cup on December 10. Kane brought his team level in the 54th minute from the spot after Aurelien Tchouameni had put Les Bleus in front in the first half.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward stepped up for a second penalty 30 minutes later with his team trailing once again after Olivier Giroud netted for France. This time, however, he skied his shot.

Drogba, who helped Chelsea to plenty of success during his 10 years at the club split over two spells, has now sent a message to Kane. The Ivorian wrote on Twitter:

"It will hurt @HKane but you are a true Captain and leader. Really like the way you played during this World Cup, an exemple for strikers to watch: score, assist, hold and lead !!

"It will take time to get over it but this will make you stronger!!!"

Drogba posted this while retweeting Kane's post in which the England skipper wrote:

"Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport."

The penalty miss in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals against France was only Kane's fourth ever in a Three Lions jersey. Prior to that, he had converted 17 of his 20 spot-kicks (85% conversion rate).

It was also his first miss against Les Bleus captain and Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris, having scored earlier in the game and during an international friendly back in 2017.

Harry Kane enjoyed a solid 2022 FIFA World Cup

While his penalty miss against France will be the talk of the town, it shouldn't take away from Harry Kane's overall display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The striker led from the front for England and was a potent threat throughout. He looked unlikely to eclipse his displays enroute to winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, but helped create space and opportunities for his teammates.

Kane ended the tournament with two goals and three assists in five matches. He created four big chances and completed all of his long-ball attempts. The Tottenham Hotspur forward also completed 57% of his dribbles and won 63% of his ground duels, while winning possession 1.6 times per game.

