"It will take time" - Phil Neville says there is no 'divine right to win' at Manchester United

Former Manchester United full-back Phil Neville believes it will take some time for the Red Devils to achieve success.

The Premier League giants have endured a difficult 2021-22 season so far. They have undergone a managerial change and seem to have taken a step backward despite enjoying an impressive summer transfer window.

United managed to sign five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, young sensation Jadon Sancho and French defender Raphael Varane last summer. The club, however, endured a dismal start to the season and parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in mid-November. They then appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season.

Rangnick's appointment was expected to bring some positive results and a change in footballing philosophy. However, they haven't gotten the results they would have wanted so far.

Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by Middlesbrough and are currently fifth in the Premier League table. Results and performances have not massively improved under Rangnick's management, which has been a major source of concern for the club's fans.

Neville, however, believes there is 'no divine right to win' at United and the club must be patient. He told Sportsmail:

"What I always think about Manchester United, there is no divine right to win. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club in a better shape. They are still producing young players, they are still the biggest club in England, they are just not getting success."

The 45-year-old added:

"Liverpool weren't getting success. It's something people are just going to have to accept. And it will take time."

Manchester United were held to their third consecutive 1-1 draw in all competitions against Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils were once again guilty of missing a number of opportunities during their Premier League clash against the Saints. They were made to rue their wasteful finishing and dropped two more points in the race for a top-four finish.

Rangnick's side missed the chance to leapfrog West Ham United and move into fourth place in the Premier League standings. The Hammers were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester City on Sunday.

Manchester United need to appoint the right manager next summer

Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick reacts after a match.

Manchester United are yet to find the right manager since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson upon the end of the 2012-13 season. The club have appointed and parted ways with four permanent managers since Ferguson's departure. However, they are still no closer to catching the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Rangnick is unlikely to be hired as Manchester United's permanent manager at the end of the season given the club's recent results and performances. Furthermore, the German has been heavily criticized for his treatment of Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial. The situations surrounding both players have reportedly angered a number of Manchester United stars.

The former RB Leipzig coach has also been unable to get the most out of the likes of Ronaldo, Sancho and Marcus Rashford. The Red Devils must therefore be careful with regards to who they appoint as their next manager.

If they don't make the right choice, they could end up taking another step backwards with regards to the development and progress of the club.

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is one of the frontrunners to take over at Manchester United. Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and Spain head coach Luis Enrique are also said to be in the shortlist.

