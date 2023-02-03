“It will be a tough day for Arsenal” – Mark Lawrenson warns Gunners as he predicts result of game against Everton

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted Arsenal to have a tough game against Everton when the two sides clash on Saturday (February 4) at Goodison Park. The Gunners are flying high at the top of the table, leading second-placed Manchester City by five points. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard are shining for Mikel Arteta's side.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are enduring the polar opposite of an impressive season, struggling at the bottom of the table. They are 19th, two points adrift from safety. The Merseyside outfit have just replaced Frank Lampard with former Burnley manager Sean Dyche. The English coach was synonymous with pulling off an escape from the threat of relegation during his time with the Clarets.

Despite the fact that the two sides' performances have been contrasting this season, Lawrenson reckons Arsenal will have a difficult battle against Everton. However, he does predict that Arteta's men will come out as victors, telling Paddy Power:

"Goodison will be raucous, that’s the way the Everton fans are. I think they know now, and I hate the phrase, that every game’s a cup final for them. They’ll get it forward quickly and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be key for them and for Sean Dyche if he’s fit."

He added:

"They’ve got a much better chance of staying up with Dyche in charge. I think it will be a tough day for Arsenal but I think they’ll win just about. Everton 0-1 Arsenal."

The Gunners are unbeaten in the league since September 4 when they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. Since then, they have been on a remarkable run, coinciding with their push for a first Premier League title since 2004. However, they will be wary of a potential new manager bounce occurring at Everton under Dyche on Saturday.

Arsenal's Arteta is named Premier League Manager of the Month for January dominance

Mikel Arteta picked up his third Manager of the Month award of the season.

Arteta has been named as the Premier League's Manager of the Month for the third time this season. The Spanish coach had already picked up the award in August and November/December.

The Gunners boss led his side to victories over top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. He also managed a draw against high-flying Newcastle United.

His men picked up seven points against three of the top six and did so in impressive fashion. Arteta joins Carlo Ancelotti, Eddie Howe, Kevin Keegan, and Claudio Ranieri on five Premier League Manager of the Month awards.

