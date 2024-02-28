"It won’t be a big thing for them" - Rio Ferdinand makes Erik ten Hag sacking claim, laments Manchester United's lack of philosophy 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on the potential sacking of Erik ten Hag and a lack of specific playing style.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing 2023-24 campaign so far. They finished bottom of their UEFA Champions League group and were eliminated from the EFL Cup. They are sixth in the Premier League table and have reached the FA Cup fifth round.

Manchester United's poor performances have seen pressure pile up on manager Erik ten Hag. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe becoming a minority owner in the club, the speculation about the Dutchman's future has only increased.

When asked if Ten Hag could be sacked in the summer, Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five podcast (via Team Talk):

“If he runs it close [to finishing in top four], if they see an upturn in form and the environment at the training ground and can see something where ‘we can see what it looks like going into next season if we add the right pieces to it’… a lot of moving parts have to fall into place for him to stay."

He added:

“If they don’t finish the season well, they’re losing games and it looks like the dressing room isn’t a harmonious place, one thing I would say is I don’t think Jim Ratcliffe and his team are shy of making big decisions.

“It won’t be a big thing for them if they had to [sack him]. I don’t think they look at it and go ‘We’ve got to work out the media and PR’. No, no. What’s right for Man United now? We’ll do.”

Ferdinand also spoke about a lack of identity at Manchester United under Ten Hag, citing examples of Pep Guardiola and Ange Postecoglou. He said:

“Man United just don’t have a style of play at the moment, where you go ‘that is them’.

“Look at all the best teams, you know how they play. [Manchester] City, [Ange] Postecoglou-– you know how his team is going to play. [Mikel] Arteta – you know how his team is going to play.”

Manchester United most recently lost 2-1 against Fulham at Old Trafford in the Premier League on February 24.

What's next for Manchester United?

The Red Devils will look to bounce back from their defeat against Fulham when they face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, February 24. They will clash against the Tricky Trees in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the City Ground.

Following this, Manchester United will compete in the Manchester derby against Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday, March 3. The Cityzens recently beat Luton Town 6-2 away in the FA Cup fifth round and will certainly be full of confidence.

Manchester United will then face off against Everton (H), Sheffield United (H) and Brentford (A) before hosting Chelsea in the league. The Red Devils are eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and can ill afford to drop more points.