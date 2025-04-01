“It won’t do you any good” - Luis Suarez shares advice he got from Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard over transfer to join Arsenal

Liverpool great Luis Suarez has revealed the advice Steven Gerrard gave him when he was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. The striker said the Reds legend told him to stay at Anfield for another season as Barcelona or Real Madrid would come calling next summer.

Speaking to YouTuber Davoo Xeneize, Suarez stated that he wanted to join Arsenal in 2013 because they were regulars in the UEFA Champions League. His mind was changed by Liverpool captain Gerrard, who assured him that a bigger club would be signing him next summer. He said (via Barca Universal):

"In 2013 I wanted to join Arsenal. Because Arsenal played every year in the UCL. They were willing to pay a lot for me... But in England it wouldn't have looked good to swap Liverpool for Arsenal.

"One day Gerrard came to me and said: 'Listen to me, I could have gone to Madrid or another team, but the best decision is for you to stay and not go to Arsenal, it won't do you any good.... Stay and next year you will get offers from bigger clubs like Barcelona, Madrid and Bayern. And then you can decide... But don't join Arsenal. Stay for another season.'"

The Gunners sent an infamous £40 million and one pound bid to sign Luis Suarez after reportedly learning of a clause in his contract at Anfield. The Reds had to inform the Uruguayan striker of any bid over £40 million, but even then Arsene Wenger's side failed to sign Suarez, who moved to Barcelona next summer.

Steven Gerrard has spoken about his advice to ex-Liverpool teammate Luis Suarez on Arsenal bid

Steven Gerrard spoke to The Daily Telegraph in 2014 and admitted that he urged Luis Suarez to reject a move to Arsenal. The Liverpool legend added that he was happy to see the Uruguayan join Barcelona and said:

"Last summer when he was out in the cold and training on his own that's the conversation I had with him. I said: 'Don't go to Arsenal'. I would have been really sad and disappointed to see Luis go to Arsenal.

"With all due respect to them, I said to him that he was too good for Arsenal. I said if you score 30 goals for us and win the PFA player of the year, the press player of the year – I knew he was going to win them – I told him Real or Barcelona will come for you."

Luis Suarez ended up playing 283 matches for Barcelona, scoring 195 times. He played 133 games for the Reds and scored 82 times for them during his time at Anfield.

