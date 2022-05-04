“It won’t happen” – Super Agent Rob Segal makes strong claim about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving Manchester United this summer, as per football agent Rob Segal. Ronaldo's future is in the balance right now, with no decision made on where he will play next season.

Reports suggest he could be leaving the club, while Ralf Rangnick insists nothing has been finalized yet. He will have a year remaining on his contract with United after the ongoing season.

While speaking with CaughtOffside, Segal was quick to point out the importance of Ronaldo at Old Trafford. He added that the Portuguese star is Manchester United's best player and said:

"Although there are many clubs who are still competing for something, Manchester United's season is well over and one player who is seeing his future speculated is Cristiano Ronaldo. When it comes to the possibility of seeing him leave Old Trafford this summer – it won't happen. He'll stay. He's Man United's best player.

"His body is like a vintage Rolls Royce. He did it the right way round – he didn't start looking at himself at 35-years-old, he was looking after his body at 18-years-old. A role model for all. Who is to say that he doesn't stay at United beyond next season as well? The difference is, Ronaldo is consistently good. Yes, he'll be substituted more next season than he ever has been before in his career, but if he gets the same amount of starts as Rashford, he'll deliver more, I guarantee it."

Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick has left the decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's future to Manchester United's incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale! 30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale! 💪🏽 https://t.co/McgGZBmzyh

Speaking to the media recently, the German interim coach at Old Trafford said:

"We will have to speak about it between us; with Erik [ten Hag], myself, and the board. Cristiano has another year of contract and it's also important to see and find out what Cristiano wants to do and see if he wants to stay."

Ronaldo joined Manchester United last summer and has scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season – eight more than the Red Devils' next best goal-scorer, Bruno Fernandes.

