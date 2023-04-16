“It won’t be all singing, all dancing" - Stan Collymore makes score prediction for West Ham vs Arsenal

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has backed Arsenal to beat West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (April 16).

The Gunners are currently leading the Premier League table with 73 points from 30 games, three ahead of Manchester City. A win against David Moyes' side, who are struggling in 15th, would see them extend their lead to six points, putting the pressure back on City.

Arsenal were on a sensational run of form, winning their past five league games in a row before being held to a thrilling draw against Liverpool at Anfield last week. They will look to get back to winning ways today.

One pundit who has backed the Gunners to do just that is Stan Collymore. In his weekly Sunday People column, he predicted Arsenal would defeat West Ham 2-0. He said (via West Ham Zone):

“It won’t be all singing, all dancing from Arsenal but a solid result and reaction to the draw at Liverpool.”

Arsenal have the best away record in the Premier League this season, having won 11 of 15 games and losing only twice so far. The Gunners have also won five consecutive away London derbies this season without conceding a single goal - becoming the first team in English top-flight history to achieve the feat.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta previews game against West Ham and gives his thoughts on David Moyes

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media on Friday to give his thoughts on his team as well as opposition manager David Moyes in the pre-match press conference.

Arteta played for Moyes at Everton between 2005 and 2011, scoring 35 goals in 209 appearances for the club.

Speaking about the West Ham manager, Arteta said (via football.london):

"I think more than respect it’s admiration. I would go through a brick wall for him when he was my manager. He’s a really good coach, exceptional at managing individuals and a man who honours his word. Someone that I learnt a lot from."

"Some things I didn’t know. He asked me to play in positions I never played in my life. The way he challenged me."

He also praised the duo of Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale, praising them for their recent performances. When asked about the former, he said:

"He’s playing more games that’s for sure. He’s got another year of experience, huge understanding with his teammates. The way he approaches those games it’s to be the best. I’m not surprised about that. The good thing is there’s still a lot to improve."

When asked about Ramsdale, he added:

"You need individuals to perform at the highest level. Certainly you need your keeper to be very present. Every team that has won titles their goalkeeper is a big contribution to that."

Ramsdale made a string of crucial saves late in the game to earn the Gunners what could prove to be a vital point at Anfield. The Englishman has kept 12 clean sheets already this season, equaling his tally from last term.

Meanwhile, Martinelli has been one of Arsenal's primary attacking threats of late, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in his last six Premier League games.

