"It worked out well for us" - Barcelona star reveals Xavi's message to the team during comeback win over Elche

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has admitted that manager Xavi asked his men to play with more intensity in the second half against Elche.

Looking to extend their three-game winning run, La Liga giants Barcelona traveled to Elche for their matchday 26 fixture on Sunday afternoon. The hosts did a number on the Blaugrana in the first half, successfully neutralizing their attacking threat.

Just before half-time, Elche pulled ahead, courtesy of a fine strike by Fidel Chaves. Barca eventually found their way back in the second half, courtesy of two late goals from Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay.

Elche pushed late but couldn't force any big chances. FULL TIME: Elche 1-2 BarcelonaBarcelona escape the Martínez Valero with a win. Memphis' penalty and Ferran's close range finish overcame a first half deficit for the Blaugrana in a fiercely contested match.Elche pushed late but couldn't force any big chances.

Ter Stegen, who made a couple of saves on Sunday, revealed his thoughts about the game. Speaking to Diario Sport, the German shot-stopper said:

“I haven’t had much to do. It was a game we suffered and fought, but I’m super happy for the three points. They try to have one or two chances to win and in the end I try to stay focused and wait for those balls to come to me.”

The 29-year-old then disclosed the message Xavi had for his players after they went a goal behind.

He added:

“Xavi asked us to improve the intensity in the middle of the half. The man-to-man marking that they did to us all over the field did not help our game. We looked for other things in the second half and it worked out well for us. Congratulations to all the team.”

Sunday's win saw Barcelona continue their upward trajectory in the La Liga table. They currently have 48 points from 26 matches and are sitting seven points adrift of second-placed Sevilla with a game in hand.

Barcelona are overwhelming favorites in Europa League round-of-16

Having brushed aside Napoli in the Europa League knockout play-offs, Barcelona are set to lock horns with Galatasaray in the round-of-16. The Blaugrana, who have been in top shape lately, are the outright favorites against the struggling Super Lig outfit.

The Turkish outfit have been rather inconsistent this season and currently find themselves in 12th position in their domestic league. They did win their Europa League group at the expense of Lazio, Marseille, and Lokomotiv Moscow, but are unlikely to have such luck against Barca.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz 🕵‍♂️ RIVAL WATCH: Galatasaray lose 2-0 to Konyaspor just before facing Barcelona in the Europa League. 🕵‍♂️ RIVAL WATCH: Galatasaray lose 2-0 to Konyaspor just before facing Barcelona in the Europa League.

The first leg is set to be played at Camp Nou on Thursday night, with the return leg scheduled for March 17.

Edited by Diptanil Roy