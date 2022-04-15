"It is a worry" - Medical expert comments on the extent of Manchester United midfielder's injury

Manchester United have suffered a huge injury blow as their in-form midfielder Fred could be out for at least three to four weeks due to a hip injury. Ben Dinnery, who runs the Premier Injuries website, has said that Fred's injury is serious and it could take him some time to fully recover.

The Brazilian was subbed off before half-time in Manchester United's 1-0 loss against Everton at Goodison Park on 9 April.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick gave a quick update on Fred's injury after the game, revealing that he has sustained a hip flexor injury. Scott McTominay also missed the Everton game due to a foot injury. The two injured players have made things much worse for Rangnick as his team continues to struggle this season.

[@ShamoonHafez] 🗣️ — Rangnick on Fred injury:“He has a muscular problem on hip flexor, hopefully he will not be out for too long. With Scott McTominay injured as well, if both defensive sixes are missing that wouldn’t be good for us." #mufc 🗣️ — Rangnick on Fred injury: “He has a muscular problem on hip flexor, hopefully he will not be out for too long. With Scott McTominay injured as well, if both defensive sixes are missing that wouldn’t be good for us." #mufc #mujournal[@ShamoonHafez]

Speaking about Fred's injury to Football Insider, Ben Dinnery gave an estimate of how long the Brazilian midfielder could sit out for the Red Devils. He said:

“As with any muscular problem, severity is key. If we are looking at something relatively minor, we could be talking seven to 14 days. As the level of severity goes up, the longer he would be out.''

According to Dinnery, if the injury to Fred is serious, we could see him out of any active football activity for three to four weeks. On this, he said:

“If it was just a little tightness and it was more a precautionary measure, maybe there is an outside chance of him being involved this weekend. Imaging will determine the severity of the problem. But if it is more severe, that can easily extend to three to four weeks.

“It is a worry given what else is happening within that Man United team, with McTominay and others," he added.

Birmingham City loan player Teden Mengi returns to Manchester United after a hamstring injury

Meanwhile, Teden Mengi has returned to parent club Manchester United after sustaining a hamstring injury at Birmingham City. The 19-year-old defender was loaned out to Birmingham City for the rest of the season in the winter transfer window this year.

Mengi was subbed out after he pulled his hamstring in Birmingham City's match against Middlesbrough on 15 March. Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed that the English teen has recurring hamstring injury issues and he is presently undergoing treatment at Old Trafford.

