“It would’ve been a big hairdryer for that one!” – Manchester United legend says Cristiano Ronaldo antics against Spurs deserves Sir Alex Ferguson’s infamous treatment

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam feels that Cristiano Ronaldo's behavior during the Red Devils' 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur would have seen the Portuguese receive the infamous hairdryer treatment from Sir Alex Ferguson.

As per talkSPORT, Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute before walking down the tunnel at Old Trafford ahead of the full-time whistle on Wednesday (October 19). The forward has been punished by the club, and will not be a part of the matchday squad set to face Chelsea this weekend.

Speaking about the Portuguese's actions, Stam told Sky Sports (via Daily Record):

"Yeah, you can't have that and I think it's a normal decision that Ten Hag has made. He knows that as well, Ronaldo, because a player with his experience and quality, and what he has done, of course, he's not happy that he is not playing which is normal. It needs to be like that, as he wouldn't be happy sitting on the bench."

"But he knows as well that by walking off the pitch and going home, it triggers a reaction. You get a response from the manager as well, and you don't want to go into the history books by being a player that is walking off the pitch because you're not happy playing."

Stam continued:

"If you're talking about hairdryer treatment, it would've been a big hairdryer for that one! These are things that it is difficult for a manager, and he dealt with it, but it also difficult for the people within the club on how to approach him, what to do."

The former Manchester United defender went on to explain the effect of Cristiano Ronaldo's actions on the rest of the team and added:

"It is also difficult for the team and players. Players will still go to him and talk to him, of course, and he will probably go into that and make an excuse or his apologies. But there is still something in people's minds that he has done it, and it is not good."

Punishment for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo begins

As per Sports Brief, the Portugal international trained on his own at United's Carrington training ground ahead of the club's clash against Chelsea on Saturday (October 22).

Manchester United released an official statement making it clear that the Portuguese would not be part of the matchday squad.

This isn't the first time that Ronaldo has stormed out of Old Trafford before the end of a match. The forward notably left during Manchester United's friendly against Rayo Vallecano in the pre-season.

