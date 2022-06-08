“It wouldn’t be fair to say” – Mathieu Valbuena offers honest opinion on Karim Benzema winning 2022 Ballon d’Or 

Olympiacos midfielder Mathieu Valbuena has backed Karim Benzema as the frontrunner to be named the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner.

The 37-year-old was asked about his thoughts on the Real Madrid man's chances for the award and said it would be unfair not to consider him a leading candidate.

“It wouldn't be fair to say he doesn't deserve the Ballon d'Or. Yes, he deserves the Ballon d'Or. I can speak objectively on a sporting level. I am doing well my way too, there is no problem.”

Valbuena and Karim Benzema were former teammates in the French national team before a highly publicized blackmailing scandal in 2015. Benzema reportedly blackmailed Valbuena with a sex tape involving the former Olympique Marseille man.

The case was taken to trial and a court found Benzema guilty and fined him for his illegal actions. The incident led to his exclusion from the international scene for more than five years, before his return in 2021.

Despite the controversial past between the two men, Valbuena has backed his compatriot to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Karim Benzema's displays last season install him as favorite for the Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema was named UCL Player of the Season

Karim Benzema has played some of the best football of his career in the last few years. But his displays last season reached stratospheric heights.

The France international was the biggest beneficiary of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid and has acted as the club's talisman since 2018.

Benzema was the star of the show as Los Blancos won a 34th league crown and 14th UEFA Champions League title.

The former Olympique Lyon man won the Golden Boot in both competitions, breaking the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career.

He saved his best displays for the continental event and was the driving force behind Real Madrid's Champions League triumph. The 34-year-old starred in the knockout rounds, scoring 10 goals to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most knockout-round goals in a single season.

His efficiency in front of goal helped put PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City to the sword and he was named the player of the tournament for his efforts.

His clutch performance in the UEFA Champions League last season has been described as one of the greatest in history. It therefore comes as no surprise that he is heavily fancied to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far