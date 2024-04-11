"It wouldn’t surprise me" - Chris Sutton wants Manchester United to consider hiring ex-Arsenal boss in the summer

Chris Sutton has touted former Arsenal manager Unai Emery as a potential candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Ten Hag has come under increasing pressure amid United's inconsistent run of results this season. His side crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages and their defense of their Carabao Cup lasted until the Round of 16.

Manchester United are still alive in the FA Cup as they face EFL Championship outfit Coventry City at Wembley in the semifinals (April 21). That's their last chance of silverware and their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League are in jeopardy.

Emery's Aston Villa are currently leading them in the race for that European competition next season. The Villains sit fifth which is a qualification spot as things stand. They are 11 points above Ten Hag's fifth-placed Red Devils with seven games left.

Sutton has thrown Emery's name into the mix of managers being talked up as Ten Hag's potential successor. The Premier League legend said (via TBR Football):

“It wouldn’t surprise me. What happened at Arsenal I don’t think people can hold it against him forever. You look at the job he has done and managed big clubs before, PSG – he won the title in France. He has won four Europa Leagues."

Emery spent 18 months at Arsenal in a short-lived reign at the Emirates which many view to be a failure. The Spanish tactician was sacked in November 2019 with the Gunners sitting eighth in the league.

However, Sutton feels Emery has proven he's one of Europe's elite coaches during his time at Villa. He guided the East Midlands outfit to UEFA Europa League qualification last season and has overseen 41 wins in 73 games:

"You are talking about a high class, high quality manager who has gone in at Villa and taken them to the next level. In footballing circles, in the higher echelons, I am pretty sure he will be highly respected."

Emery arrived at Villa Park in November 2022, signing a deal lasting at least four and a half years. The Villains paid La Liga side Villarreal £5.2 million for his services after. The Spaniard had led the Yellow Submarine to Europa League glory by beating Manchester United in the final in May 2021.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Manchester United's Erik ten Hag last season

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta.

Ten Hag earned huge plaudits during his debut season at Manchester United after arriving from Eredivisie giants Ajax. The Dutch coach took the Red Devils to Carabao Cup glory and a third-placed finish.

The Old Trafford were also playing exciting football and getting positive results. It was a quick turnaround overseen by Ten Hag that had many impressed with his appointment.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was one of his rival coaches who spoke highly of Ten Hag's transformation of United. The Spaniard said in January 2023 (via Football Daily):

"Really impressive. He’s turned things around pretty quickly. I think he’s implemented a clear way of playing and the players have bought into it, credit to him and the coaching staff."

Manchester United's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to have a decision to make over Ten Hag's future. He needn't look further than Arteta for inspiration as to why he should back his manager to complete a long-term project at Old Trafford.

Arteta similarly came under pressure during the early stages of his reign at Arsenal but has propelled them into title challengers. He also guided the north Londoners to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

