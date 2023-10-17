"It wouldn’t surprise me" - Journalist claims Arsenal believe superstar has potential to 'explode' like Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed Arsenal believe Declan Rice can emulate Jude Bellingham's impact at Real Madrid in an advanced role.

The two English midfielders have had excellent starts at their new clubs this season. The Gunners signed Rice from West Ham United for a club record £105 million and he has made 11 appearances across competitions for them, scoring once.

Bellingham, meanwhile, arrived at Real Madrid for around £89 million from Borussia Dortmund and has registered 10 goals and three assists in 10 games across competitions. For reference, he scored 24 goals in 132 games for Dortmund.

Playing in an advanced role as the No. 10 has helped Bellingham increase his attacking output. Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal believe Rice can also benefit from playing more advanced following Thomas Partey's return from injury.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport:

“I would be reticent to compare Rice and Bellingham directly. But the point of saying this is that if you look at Bellingham at Dortmund, he scored eight league goals over the course of 31 games in his final season."

He added:

“At Real Madrid, he has been given more license to push forwards and be more explosive. He sees more of the ball and has others working on the ball for him, which allows him to create more space than at Dortmund. He has already got eight goals in La Liga, which is the same total as he got in the Bundesliga at Dortmund last season, but in way fewer games."

Jacobs said that Arsenal will look to give Rice more freedom in the upcoming games, hoping to get him more involved in attack. He said:

“I think Arsenal feel like, to some extent, Rice has that potential to suddenly explode in an attacking sense if he is given that freedom."

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he is given a bit more freedom and trialled in a more advanced position, especially because others in that central attacking midfield role – when utilised – haven’t always excelled.”

Rice has so far operated as the deepest of three midfielders in the Gunners' system this season. However, Partey's return could see him being pushed up alongside Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal and Real Madrid set to face Sevilla in crucial fixtures after international break

Real Madrid currently lead the La Liga table, with eight wins and one defeat in nine games. They are two points above second-placed Girona and third-placed Barcelona.

Real Madrid will next face Sevilla in the league at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday, October 21. They will look to maintain their lead atop the table before facing Barcelona away in the El Clasico on October 28.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will return to action against London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on October 21. They will then face Sevilla away in the UEFA Champions League three days later.

Having lost at RC Lens in their last Champions League fixture, the Gunners are second in their group, a point above Sevilla. Hence, a defeat against the Spanish side could prove to be a big blow to Arsenal's UCL campaign.