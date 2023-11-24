“It wouldn’t surprise me” - Manchester United legend backs Roy Keane to make epic Old Trafford comeback after Sir Jim Ratcliffe takeover

Manchester United great Steve Bruce has backed Roy Keane to make a return to the club after Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes over. He believes that the Irish legend will be open to discussions to help get the club back to the top.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Bruce claimed that Keane was one of the greatest club captains at Old Trafford and would be ideal to help the management. He said:

"It wouldn't surprise me to see Roy take up a role at Man Utd. We all know how highly he's thought of at the club as he was there for 13 years and served as a huge captain for them. Who knows? I'm sure he'd be open to any discussion."

David Beckham also spoke about the possible takeover and claimed that it was the right time for a change at the club. He added that he has no discussions so far about a possible return but is open to it. He said via GOAL:

"At the moment, there's no stability. It's the right time for somebody to take over. At the moment there's been no discussion. I have had a long-standing relationship with Qatar because of my involvement with PSG … but there's been no discussion at the moment."

Roy Keane has been highly critical of Manchester United and has been calling for a change for a long time.

Manchester United need a change in captaincy, claims Roy Keane

Roy Keane was furious with Bruno Fernandes last month and questioned if the Portuguese star was the ideal player to lead Manchester United. He wanted the captaincy armband stripped from the midfielder as he was not capable of motivating the side.

He said on Sky Sports:

"I think he's a talented player no doubt about it. But what I saw from him today; his whinging, his moaning, he's throwing his arms up in the air constantly, it really isn't acceptable. And what we saw today, I would take it off him."

He added:

"Cause we're talking about making changes, you have to start somewhere whether it's board level, managers, I would start with that because the manager is capable of doing that and holding his hands up and saying 'listen, I got it wrong'. In terms of captain material, he's the opposite to what I would want in a captain."

Micah Richards also echoed the same and claimed that Fernandes was running around to show he was working hard while not helping the side on the pitch.