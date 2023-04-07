"It is wrong to say it" - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez opens up on the characteristics of 2 of her 'perfect children'

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez often shares snaps of her children on social media. Rodriguez seems super proud of her family and never fails to display her affection.

In her recently released Netflix documentary, 'I am Georgina', Rodriguez revealed the two best characteristics of her children Alana Martina and Eva Maria.

She said (via 20minutos):

"Alana is more smiling, talkative and loves to attract attention, she has the soul of an artist, but Eva is more reserved, she is much more sensitive and very attached to me."

"It is wrong to say it, but they are the perfect children, the dream children."

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been residing in the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, since the former Real Madrid man's move to Al-Nassr.

Rodriguez recently shared a raving review of the Middle Eastern city as she said (via AS):

"It is a wonderful country. It is very safe, very familiar and they take great care of the women and their children. The people are very thoughtful and affectionate. A friend of mine did not have water in a hotel and decided to go to a booth. A man gave it to her paid. They are very thoughtful and generous people."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in prolific form

Al Nassr v Al-Ittifaq Club - Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has regained his form on the pitch. After a dismal start to the season with Manchester United and a disappointing outing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Portuguese ace has finally found his familiar form back.

Ronaldo has already scored 11 goals and has provided two assists in 11 matches for Al-Nassr. The superstar forward was also on song during the international break last month, bagging braces against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying clashes.

He scored a brace for Al-Nassr in Rudi Garcia's team's latest 5-0 win over Al-Adalah. After scoring a first half penalty, Ronaldo scored a spectacular second goal in the second half of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action when Al-Nassr take on Al Feiha in an SPL away clash on April 9.

