"It is a young man’s game now" - Liverpool urged to sign replacements for two players next summer

Former Scotland striker Frank McAvennie has urged Liverpool to replace two players next summer. McAvennie believes the midfield duo of James Milner and Jordan Henderson are no longer good enough to play for a team like Liverpool on a weekly basis.

Milner is currently 36 years of age and is in the final year of his deal at Anfield, having signed a one-year extension this summer. Meanwhile, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2025 but has not been at his best this campaign.

Milner has made 15 appearances for the Reds across all competitions this campaign, while Henderson has 13 appearances to his name.

Frank McAvennie wants the duo to be replaced next summer. He told Football Insider:

“No. He is an odd-job man now. It is a young man’s game now. It is so quick. What a wonderful talent he was.

"But him and Henderson have to be replaced at the end of the season. They have been great servants."

The former Scottish striker has also insisted that he would love to see the Reds have them at the club in some capacity in the future. He added:

"If they could keep them on at the club in some capacity, it would be great to see that.

“I cannot see Milner wanting to go down the leagues and play. I would not think he would want to do that at the end of his career."

Liverpool need to bolster their midfield next summer

Liverpool are not having their best season and it has become pretty evident that they need to add reinforcements in some areas.

The midfield issues need to be addressed as both Henderson and Milner are well in their 30s and have not been at their best, while Thiago Alcantara is also 31.

Fabinho is another player who has been largely underwhelming this campaign.

The Reds have also been troubled by injuries in the middle of the park, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones all missing significant parts of the ongoing campaign.

As per This is Anfield, the Reds are leading the race for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

They have also been linked with a host of midfielders all across Europe but Bellingham seems to be their priority target.

