Italian model reveals Instagram interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo before he started dating Georgina Rodriguez

Italian model Barbara Gambatesa has revealed that she had social media interactions with Cristiano Ronaldo before the footballer started dating Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez started dating back in 2016 when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner used to play for Real Madrid. Before the start of the relationship, Ronaldo exchanged a series of messages with Gambeatsa.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly asked the model (via TV7 Dias):

“When are you coming to Madrid?”

Cristiano Ronaldo's final message for the model was reportedly a laughing emoji. While Gambatesa sent a few more messages to Ronaldo, they were left unread by the superstar footballer.

Roberto Martinez spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in the national team

Portugal are set to play Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland in their next set of international fixtures. The 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is once again the captain of the team.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, Roberto Martinez was asked whether Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr and not in Europe is a concern for him. The Spaniard replied, saying (via Record Portugal):

"Playing outside Europe is sometimes an advantage to play in the national team. We have three ways of analysing a player: individual quality, experience, and commitment. Cristiano's commitment is total. He is an example for the locker room, an example for Portuguese and world football."

He added:

"He has played 198 matches for the national team, and it is a normal situation. Like any other player, he needs to train well in order to play. We need a high-performance environment with competition for our players. Cristiano and Pepe are examples for the Portuguese football and that we need them to give all the experience and wisdom to the youngest."

Ronaldo bagged four goals during the last international break in two matches. He scored braces against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can repeat performances of the same caliber remains to be seen.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes