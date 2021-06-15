Italian star breaks his silence amidst interest from Arsenal and Juventus

Arsenal transfer target Manuel Locatelli has broken his silence over a potential move this summer.

The Italian midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal as the Gunners look to replace Granit Xhaka this summer.

Xhaka has been linked with a move to AS Roma, and Arsenal might not stand in his way if they receive a good fee for the Swiss international.

As per Gazzetta Dello Sport, it would take around £34 million for Sassuolo to sell Locatelli this summer.

The Italian started Italy’s opening Euro 2020 game against Turkey, and has become an integral part of the national team following his impressive performances for Sassuolo.

Despite speculation regarding a move to the Premier League and Serie A giants Juventus, Locatelli has decided to keep his cards close to his chest, and will decide his future after Euro 2020.

"It’s just talk. I will decide after the European Championship. There’s such an important competition to play in, and I’m only focused on this,” Locatelli responded when he was asked about the transfer speculation.

"I rely on what happens on the pitch, the real things, everything else is just gossip, it’s useless to talk about it," he added.

Arsenal want to make Locatelli their first signing of the summer but face stiff competition

The Gunners are desperate to add more mettle to their midfield, and view Locatelli as the ideal player to do that.

After a difficult spell at AC Milan, Locatelli has found his best form at Sassuolo and is ready to move to a bigger club once again.

A complete central midfielder with good passing and the ability to tackle, Locatelli is one of the best players in the Serie A in his position.

A bid of £34 million will be hard for Sassuolo to turn down, but it remains to be seen if Locatelli would prefer a move to Arsenal. The Gunners will be without European football next season, and that could hinder a potential move.

With Juventus interested as well, Locatelli would prefer a move to Turin instead and remain in the Serie A.

Like Arsenal, Juventus are also expected to sell some of their underperforming players to make way for new ones this summer. They see Locatelli as a player who can strengthen their midfield.

