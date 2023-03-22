Italy vs England: Where to watch in UK? TV channel and live stream details for Euro 2024 qualifier 

Group C, one of the most fiercely competitive groups in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers, will kickstart with a mouthwatering Italy vs England clash on Thursday (March 23). The match will be broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK from 7 pm, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:45 pm.

Gareth Southgate’s England succumbed to an agonising penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the 2020 European Championship final. On Thursday, they will attempt to bag their first win over the hosts in Italy in over 60 years.

In the UK, Channel 4 has exclusive rights to televise the game at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples. The pre-match show will begin 45 minutes before the 7:45 pm UK time kick-off. It will be shown free-to-air. Channel 4 will also broadcast England’s clash with Ukraine at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (March 26).

England are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to France in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Roberto Mancini’s Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, lost 2-0 to Austria in their last friendly game. They will look to return to winning ways in front of their fans in Naples.

History and recent records are both in Italy’s favour, as the Azzurri have not tasted defeat to England since 2012. In their last five meetings, Italy have recorded two wins over England and played out three draws.

Italy vs England: Where to stream and listen on the radio

Italy vs England will also be live streamed on Channel 4’s streaming service, All 4. The coverage will also be live on talkSPORT, with the pre-match discussions beginning at 7 pm UK time.

One can listen to Italy vs England on DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM channels.

Poll : 0 votes